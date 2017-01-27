Amazon has set Friday, February 24 for the premiere of its new hourlong drama series Patriot. The series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., UK, Germany and Austria.

Amazon

Starring Michael Dorman, Terry O’Quinn, Kurtwood Smith and Michael Chernus, Patriot follows the complicated life of intelligence officer John Tavner (Dorman). His latest assignment is to prevent Iran from going nuclear, requiring him to forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous “non-official cover”—that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm. A bout with PTSD, the federal government’s incompetence and the intricacies of keeping a day job in the “front” company cause a barrage of ever-escalating fiascos that jeopardize Tavner’s mission.

The series, which will have its world premiere in the Special Series section at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival, is executive produced by Steven Conrad (The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty), who also writes and directs; James Parriott (Grey’s Anatomy); Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us); John Requa (Crazy Stupid Love, Focus); Charles Gogolak (Focus); and Gil Bellows (Temple Grandin).

The pilot episode is available to Amazon subscribers ahead of the premiere.