Karina Kogan has exited Participant Media as EVP of digital to serve as SVP of digital media and products at TBS and TNT.

Kogan’s chief responsibility will be to oversee TBS and TNT’s Atlanta-based digital team and Los Angeles-based content marketing team. She will also collaborate with TBS & TNT’s innovation team, as well as with counterparts across Turner, to build digital products across platforms. She is based in L.A. and reports to Michael Engleman, executive vice president of entertainment marketing and brand innovation for TBS & TNT.’

Kogan most recently served as executive vice president of digital for Participant Media, where she was responsible for the general management of the company’s online news magazine, TakePart. She also oversaw digital product development, technology and digital marketing initiatives for the company’s films and television shows. Prior to Participant, Kogan was the executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Buzzmedia.

“Karina has a diverse set of skills that balance product development, technology and operations with content creation and digital/social publishing, making her a perfect fit for this key position,” said Engleman. “We’re delighted to welcome her to our team.”