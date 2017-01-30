Michael Jackson’s daughter is about to make a Star turn. Fox said today that Paris Jackson will make her acting debut in an upcoming episode of its music-themed drama created/executive produced by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy.

FOX

Star follows three talented young singers (Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady) who are desperate for a new start and with ambitions of stardom as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Jackson will play Rachel Wells, a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot of the girl group and deliberately goads Star (Demorest) and Eva (guest star Sharlene Taulé) into pushing some boundaries. Benjamin Bratt and Amiyah Scott also star.

The network gave no airdate for Jackson’s episode will air, saying only it will be “later this season.” The 18-year-old model and aspiring actress has become a favorite of the tabloid media and has a growing social media presence.

Star is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown serve as executive producers alongside Daniels and Donaghy, and Charles Pratt is EP and showrunner.