Paramount is moving up its animated feature Amusement Park from March 22, 2019, to July 13, 2018.

Amusement Park marks the directorial debut of Pixar animator Dylan Brown and features a big-name voice cast that includes Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Jeffrey Tambor, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis and John Oliver. Given the lead time required for an animated movie, it’s a really good sign when it moves up.

Amusement Park is the only major studio release on its new opening date, following in the wake of Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. On its original date of March 22, Amusement Park was sharing real estate with Warner Bros’ Godzilla 2

The Melrose lot also removed its untitled horror event in Imax from its April 28 release date.