Paramount TV and Federation Entertainment, a European independent studio and production company, are stepping up their international development and production efforts, with a first-look deal to co-create, co-produce and co-distribute original content worldwide. Under the pact, Paramount TV also will create series based off of Federation Entertainment’s international formats for American audiences. The announcement was made today by Amy Powell, President, Paramount Television and Pascal Breton, Founder and President of Federation Entertainment.

“Through this collaboration, we are able to build upon Federation’s compelling and proven international content to create series targeted for audiences in the U.S.,” said Powell. “We are excited to work with Federation to bring culturally relevant projects worldwide.”

Paramount TV’s portfolio includes the Emmy-winning live musical event Grease: Live; espionage drama Berlin Station on EPIX, which is currently in production on Season 2; Emmy-nominated School of Rock, which was recently picked up for a third season on Nickelodeon; Shooter, starring Ryan Philippe from executive producers Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson, currently airing on USA and picked up for a second season; 13 Reasons Why, based on the bestselling YA book by Jay Asher, the anticipated series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon; and period drama The Alienist for TNT, based on the best-selling novel from Caleb Carr.

Federation Entertainment currently has 12 series in production including the second season of Netflix France’s first original series Marseille, starring Gerard Depardieu; the award-winning original series in production on a third season for Canal +, Le Bureau des Légendes/The Bureau; Oliver Goldstick’s The Collection, a co-production with Lookout Point for BBC Worldwide and Amazon’s first UK original drama; Israeli thriller, Hostages for Channel 10 & Canal +; Belgian drama, The Break; and breakout Finnish series for YLE, Bordertown. Additionally, Federation has a number of high profile series in development for both U.S. and international audiences.

“We’re very excited to rev up our international development and production in partnership with Paramount Television, with a focus to collaborate with the best talents on formats worldwide,” said Pascal Breton, President of Federation Entertainment. “Not only for the chance to co-create outstanding American series, but also to build upon our wide distribution network in the global market through a true partnership of shared vision.”

Deal was negotiated on behalf of Federation Entertainment by Alan Grodin of Weintraub Tobin Chedial Coleman Grodin, and David Goldman and Erika Kirkwood for Paramount TV.