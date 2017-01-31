Paramount pictures has announced that the sequel to the 2015 comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg will hit theaters on Nov. 10 this year.

In the shadow of the mammoth success of Disney’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens during the 2015 holiday season, few films could stay alive. Paramount’s Daddy’s Home was one, serving as counterprogramming and making $150.4M at the domestic B.O., and $240.3M worldwide. Yesterday, Mike Fleming exclusively revealed that Mel Gibson and John Lithgow are circling the sequel.

Daddy’s Home 2 will square off with 20th Century Fox’s Russian spy thriller Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton, Sony Pictures Animation’s donkey Nativity story The Star and Open Road’s Show Dogs about a Rottweiler police dog who goes undercover as a primped show dog in a prestigious Dog Show. This Veteran’s Day crop gets a head start before Warner Bros. opens Justice League on Nov. 17.