Toni Erdmann was named Best Foreign Film at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. The prize was one of the juried award winners revealed at a luncheon today, with narrative feature and documentary to be announced tomorrow.

Gael García Bernal took the Best Actor in a foreign language film for Neruda, and Isabelle Huppert took Best Actress, foreign film, for Elle.

Today’s awards were named by a special jury of international film critics. The festival kicked off January 2 and runs through January 16. Audience awards for narrative feature and documentary feature will be announced tomorrow.

In choosing Toni Erdmann, the jury noted its “originality, human complexity and unique tonal orchestration that seems natural and uncalculated. It is also an observant look at corporate culture carried by two wonderful performances.”

Bernal’s performance in Neruda was described by the jury as “the heart of the film’s tonal shifts, infusing the historical drama with the very poetry of its subject matter.” Huppert, the jury said, “gives depth and humanity to a complex and conflicted character in a challenging, unorthodox film. Her intelligence, self-assurance, and gift for conveying rich emotional tones have never been more strikingly displayed.”

Here’s the complete list of winners announced today (FIPRESCI is the International Federation of Film Critics):

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year

Toni Erdmann (Germany), directed by Maren Ade

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in a Foreign Language Film

Gael García Bernal in Neruda (Chile)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in a Foreign Language Film

Isabelle Huppert in Elle (France)

New Voices/New Visions Award

Winner: White Sun (Nepal/U.S./Qatar/Netherlands), directed by Deepak Runiyar

Special Mentions: Kati Kati (Kenya/Germany), directed by Mbithi Masya and Mellow Mud (Latvia), directed by Renārs Vimba

The John Schlesinger Award

Winner: No Dress Code Required (Mexico), directed by Cristina Herrera Bórquez

Special Mention: Beauties of the Night (Mexico), directed by Maria José Cuevas

Cine Latino Award

Winner: Neruda (Chile), directed by Pablo Larraín

Special Mention: Everything Else (Mexico), directed by Natalia Alamda

HP Bridging the Borders Award

Winner: Mercenary (France), directed by Sacha Wolff