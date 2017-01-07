AMC’s The Walking Dead will kick off PaleyFest LA on March 17, with the cast and creative team from the hit zombie apocalypse drama set for the opening panel of the event, which runs through March 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

TWD joins previously announced NBC’s breakout family drama This is Us (March 18); HBO’s sci-fi thriller Westworld (March 25); and FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke (March 26).

The extended lineup also includes a matinee Super Hero event featuring the cast members of the CW’s Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (March 18); ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (March 19); CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles (March 21); CBS’s The Late, Late Show (March 22); BBC America’s Orphan Black (March 23); Fox’s Bob’s Burgers (March 24); Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars (March 25). A matinee event celebrating the 100th episode of ABC’s Scandal will close out the festival on March 26, followed that evening by the American Horror Story: Roanoke panel.

“For 34 years PaleyFest has grown in size, presence and prestige – solidifying its spot on the Los Angeles cultural and popular landscape,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are so proud to present this incredible PaleyFest 2017 lineup as the centerpiece in our year-round Paley Center programming. This year’s festival brings together fans and introduces new audiences to the stars and creators of television’s most talked about and popular shows.”