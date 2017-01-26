The Paley Center will pay tribute to NBC’s nine decades on the air with The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary, a special airing from 9-11 PM Sunday, February 19.

Kelsey Grammer will host the show, which will showcase some of the network’s most iconic series, including Hill Street Blues, The West Wing, L.A. Law, ER, The Monkees, Get Smart, Cheers, The Cosby Show, The Golden Girls, Seinfeld, Frasier, Will & Grace, Friends, The Office and 30 Rock. It also will include memorable moments from The Tonight Show, America’s Got Talent, Today, Meet the Press, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and The Wiz Live!, among others, as well as interviews with Ted Danson, Tina Fey, Debra Messing, Noah Wyle, Rob Lowe, Blake Shelton, William Shatner, Jennifer Lopez, Bob Costas, Al Michaels and producer Dick Wolf.

The special will be produced by Brad Lachman Productions in association with the Paley Center for Media. Maureen J. Reidy, Brad Lachman and Diane Lewis will executive produce. Bill Bracken will co-executive produce.