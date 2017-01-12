EXCLUSIVE: Amber Tamblyn’s directorial debut Paint It Black has been snapped up by Imagination Worldwide, which is taking all global rights. The pic, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival and recently played the Palm Springs fest, is scheduled for an April release.

Based on the cult novel by Janet Fitch, Paint It Black tells the story of two women from different worlds who, after losing the man they both loved, are joined in shock and grief when they are drawn into a twisted relationship that reflects equal parts distrust and blind need.

“This movie has been eight years in the making for me, and I’m so honored to call Imagination Worldwide my partner in its release,” Tamblyn said. “My hope was to make a movie that was as visually intoxicating as it is psychologically — a true and twisted look at the violent, terrifying and beautiful subconscious lives of women in the throes of major life changes. I wanted to make a film about the literal way in which women grieve, not a film about women’s grief. Think David Lynch directing Grey Gardens, only with a deeper and more dangerous emotional intelligence.”

Said Michelle Mower, CEO Imagination Worldwide LLC: “IWW could not be more excited to be working with Amber Tamblyn on the release of her directorial debut feature Paint It Black. Amber’s approach to the Janet Fitch novel is both visually poetic and features strong female characters in complex relationships. It’s the perfect film for relaunching our company in 2017.”

Paint It Black stars Janet McTeer, Alia Shawkat, Rhys Wakefield, Nancy Kwan, Emily Rios and Alfred Molina. The pic was produced by Wren Arthur of Olive Productions, Amy Hobby and Anne Hubbell of Tangerine Entertainment and Tamblyn.

The deal was brokered by Orly Ravid, general counsel for IWW. Tamblyn is represented by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.