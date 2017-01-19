EXCLUSIVE: Pablo Schreiber and O’Shea Jackson Jr. have joined Gerard Butler and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson in the crime thriller Den Of Thieves from Diamond Film Productions. Scheduled to begin shooting next month in Atlanta, the film is directed by Christian Gudegast from a script he co-wrote with Paul Sheuring. STX has U.S. distribution rights to the pic, which is produced by Tucker Tooley and Mark Canton as well as Butler and Alan Siegel from G-BASE, Butler’s production company.

Said to be in the vein of Michael Mann’s Heat, Den of Thieves is an LA crime sage that follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as they plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

Glenn Feig of Diamond Film is an executive producer along with Scott Lumpkin and Jamie Marshall.

Schreiber, perhaps best remembered for his portrayal of George “Pornstache” Mendez from Orange is the New Black, will next be seen in the Starz series American Gods, slated to debut this year. Jackson had his breakout role in the biopic Straight Outta Compton and co-stars with Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen in Matt Spicer’s comedy-drama Ingrid Goes West, which will premiere at this month at Sundance. Both actors are repped by WME.