Tyler Perry has played a big role in the ratings turnaround at OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, and the network continues to bank on content from the prolific filmmaker and series creator and producer with another big episodic order under their exclusive agreement.

OWN given a 38-episode order for a new comedy series from Perry, The Paynes, a spinoff of his popular TBS sitcom House of Payne starring the original series’ LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis. This is the second spinoff from the show, which marked Perry’s successful foray into TV series, following Meet the Browns, which also aired on TBS. House of Payne ran for 254 episodes, Meet the Browns for 154 and both sold in syndication.

OWN has also has picked up additional episodes of Perry’s two drama series on OWN — 44 additional episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots, the first big breakout hit for the network that ushered in scripted programming on OWN, and 18 episodes of If Loving You is Wrong.

Meanwhile, Perry’s existing OWN comedy series, Love Thy Neighbor and For Better or Worse, will end their runs after their upcoming seasons that already have been shot — fourth for Love Thy Neighbor and sixth for For Better or Worse (two on TBS and four on OWN). Both sitcoms will move to Saturday nights for their final installments. Love Thy Neighbor will premiere its fourth season on Saturday, March 4 with back-to-back episodes at 9 PM. For Better or Worse will premiere its sixth season on Saturday, June 10 with back-to-back episodes at 9 PM. Both series will air through 2017 with 22 and 20 episodes respectively.

Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, The Paynes meets back up with Curtis and Ella Payne (stars LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis reprising their roles) who are trying to enjoy their retirement in Florida only to get roped into a real estate deal that will tumble their lives like clothes in a dryer. The comedy has begun production at the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and will premiere on OWN in 2018.

“Tyler has been an incredible collaborator, a great partner and has an unprecedented track record of success with his hit scripted series,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “Tyler’s shows are must see TV for his loyal audience and we are excited to offer up a brand-new comedy and more episodes of their favorite Tyler dramas on OWN.”

OWN

The January 3 season premiere of The Haves and the Have Nots delivered 3.6 million viewers (L+3) and ranked as the night’s #1 cable telecast for women. The series consistently ranks as Tuesday night’s #1 original cable series among women as well as primetime’s #1 original series for African-American women and total viewers. In its most recent season (9/13/16 – 11/29/16), If Loving You is Wrong averaged 2.65 million total viewers (L+3) and was Tuesday night’s #1 original cable series for W25-54.

Series descriptions and air dates below:

“THE PAYNES” (Premieres in 2018) – In this spin-off of Tyler Perry’s hit comedy “House of Payne,” Curtis and Ella Payne (stars LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis reprising their roles) are trying to enjoy their retirement in Florida only to get roped into a real estate deal that will tumble their lives like clothes in a dryer. The series also stars Jackée Harry, Stephanie Charles, Markice Moore, JD McCrary and Sanai Victoria.

“THE HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS” (Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT) – The one-hour drama follows the tangled lives of the wealthy Cryer and Harrington families and the poor Young family. In its fourth season, which premiered January 3 as the night’s #1 cable telecast for women, “The Haves and the Have Nots” continues to heat up as Hanna (Crystal R. Fox), the moral conscience, is tested like never before. Hanna and her son, Benny, (Tyler Lepley) are stripped of everything they have once Candace’s (Tika Sumpter) latest hustle fails miserably.

“IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG” (New Season Premieres Tuesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT) – With a diverse cast and storylines ranging from heartfelt to scandalous, the sexy, sleek one-hour drama from Tyler Perry takes viewers into the lives of a group of husbands, wives and friends that live and love in the same middle class neighborhood. On the surface, they are true-to-life, relatable people – raising children, working jobs, finding and maintaining romance – but just below the veneer of happiness, their lives are entangled by heartbreak, deceit and lies that threaten to destroy everything. Throughout the season, “If Loving You Is Wrong” continues to follow Alex (Amanda Clayton), Kelly (Edwina Findley Dickerson), Marcie (Heather Hemmens), Esperanza (Zulay Henao) and Natalie (April Parker Jones) on their quest to find love in the midst of managing very complex lives. For these women, love is an ever-present necessity in spite of the high price that sometimes must be paid.

“LOVE THY NEIGHBOR” (Finale Season Premieres Saturday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT) – The half-hour comedy is set at The Love Train Diner, a family run restaurant where every day the menu serves up good food, great laughs, valuable life lessons and a whole lot of love. The series stars Palmer Williams Jr., Patrice Lovely, Kendra C. Johnson, Andre Hall, Jonathan Chase, Darmirra Brunson, Tony Grant and Leigh-Ann Rose.

“FOR BETTER OR WORSE” (Finale Season Premieres Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT) – The popular comedy series follows the ups and downs of dating and marriage and centers on Angela Williams (Tasha Smith), the owner of a successful beauty salon, and her husband of 13 years, Marcus (Michael Jai White). The series also stars Crystle Stewart, Jason Olive, Kent Faulcon, Kiki Haynes Cocoa Brown and Brad James.

“The Paynes,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “If Loving You is Wrong,” “Love Thy Neighbor” and “For Better or Worse” are created, written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry and produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios.