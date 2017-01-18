Hoping to build on the success of Season 1, arts network Ovation TV has acquired U.S. premiere rights to the second season of hit series Versailles, from Banijay Rights, the international distribution arm of Banijay Group. The series follows the reign of King Louis XIV, a monarch who will stop at nothing to achieve his vision of creating the most-beautiful palace in Europe and seizing absolute control of France and his enemies. Season one of Versailles debuted on October 1, 2016 on Ovation, and established itself as the most-watched telecast for the network to date. A Canal+ Creation Originale, the series is co-produced by Capa Drama, Zodiak Fiction and Incendo.

FX

Tom Hardy’s 19th century drama series Taboo is expanding its global footprint leading into NATPE, with new sales across territories worldwide. The show, which is executive produced by Hardy alongside Ridley Scott and Steven Knight, premiered to a solid start in the U.S. on FX and also in the UK on BBC One. New territories sold include Tv1000/ Viasat- Russia/CIS Region; HBO in Spain, Nordic & Eastern Europe; AMC in Portugal; Digiturk in Turkey; Cosmote in Greece; and FOX Networks Group Latin America, including the Caribbean. Previously announced sales include Studio Canal in France; TMG in Germany; DBS in Israel; BBC First in Australia, Sky TV in New Zealand, and Starzplay in the Middle East.