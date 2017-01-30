Starz’s Outlander has found its Mr. Willoughby and Captain Thomas Leonard.

New Zealand actor Gary Young will play Mr. Willoughby, and Charlie Hiett will portray British Captain Thomas Leonard in the upcoming third season.

A Chinese man with a deep knowledge of Eastern medicine, Mr. Willoughby (Young) is a talented poet in exile, with an even deeper love of women. Willoughby, a confidante of Jamie Fraser, speaks English well, but hides it when it suits him. He is even more of an outsider than Claire in 18th century Scotland.

Hiett’s Leonard is the inexperienced, by-the-book de facto captain of the Artemis. Promoted quickly due to the untimely deaths of his commanding officers, Leonard takes his job very seriously, though it weighs heavily on his young shoulders. A third lieutenant, he never thought he would be the captain of a man-of-war ship. Above all, he wants to do what is right by the British Navy — whether or not it is right by his own personal morals.

From developer/executive producer Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures TV, Season 3 will be based on the third of the eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, entitled Voyager. The third season picks up right after Claire travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. Filming is underway in Scotland.

Young, a graduate of the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute in London and Toi Whakaari New Zealand Drama School, most recently appeared in the Netflix feature Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and the Australian miniseries Secret City.

Charlie Hiett trained at Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama has credits including the role of William Kent in The Suspicions of Mr Whincher on ITV, as well as Judge John Deed and M.I. High.