Otter Media, the joint venture between The Chernin Group and AT&T, has hired former Fullscreen Media exec Billy Parks for the newly created role of EVP Creative and Content Strategy. The plan is for Parks to work with companies in Otter’s portfolio to develop audience-driven digital video across platforms and grow their consumer bases.

Parks had previously worked at Fullscreen (which is majority owned by Otter) as SVP of its Strategic Content Group, and before that spearheaded digital production at The Chernin Group. He will continue to oversee creative and production for AT&T’s Hello Lab, a collaboration between AT&T and Fullscreen that connects digital influencers to their communities through content series, live experiences, merchandise, albums and more.

“Billy has been a longtime, valued co-collaborator through Fullscreen and The Chernin Group, where he consistently realized new potential and accelerated the evolution of digital content,” said Otter president Sarah Harden, to whom he will report. “His work at Fullscreen on programming such as Hello Lab, @SummerBreak and SnapperHero for AT&T has centered on delivering future-focused content models that engage audiences across existing and emerging platforms. We look forward to taking our relationship with him to the next level as we use content across all formats to grow the influence and reach of Otter’s direct-to-consumer brands.”

AT&T and The Chernin Group formed Otter Media in April 2014 to acquire, invest in and launch global over-the-top video services. In addition to Fullscreen it has stakes in digital producers and distributors including Rooster Teeth, Crunchyroll, VRV and Gunpoweder & Sky. It most recently staked Hello Sunshine, a cross-platform brand and content company for women founded with Reese Witherspoon.