On Wednesday Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and I dissected the Best Picture Oscar race and predicted where we think the contest will stand once nominations are announced early Tuesday morning. Now in our final

pre-noms Oscar smackdown we revisit the hotly contested Best Actress race, perhaps the tightest and most competitive- easily- of all this year’s acting categories. One question brought up is how Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe speech might affect not only her possible nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins, but even as O’Neil

suggests, a fourth acting win. With Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Annette Bening, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Taraji P. Henson, Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, and Emily Blunt still in the hunt the final five are anybody’s guess at this point. O’Neil and I survey the field and try to make sense of it all. To watch just click on the link above.