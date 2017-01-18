With Oscar nominations just a few days away (Tuesday at 5:18 AM, to be exact), Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and I go at it again, trying to determine exactly how it will all fall into place in the hotly contested Best Picture race this year.

Is La La Land invincible, or can crowd favorites Hidden Figures and Lion ride a last-minute surge and steal the momentum? Will critics’ love for Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea become a major factor outside the acting and writing races? Is there a dark horse somewhere in this pack we aren’t seeing at this point? And just how many movies will actually make the cut this year?

O’Neil and I stage the smackdown on Best Picture. To watch, just click on the link above.