Oscars organizer the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is mixing it up for this morning’s nominations for the 89th Oscars, eschewing the traditional press gathering at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater for a global livestreamed broadcast of the noms beginning at 5:18 AM PT and followed buy the marquee categories at 5:30 AM PT. A group of 11 Oscar-winning and -nominated Academy members will be interspersed among the reveals in 24 total categories to share anecdotes about their experiences in pre-edited packages. OK.

Check out Deadline’s livestream of the proceedings then stay tuned throughout the morning for analysis and commentary. It all leads up to the ceremony and the end to a long award-season road February 26 on ABC hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.