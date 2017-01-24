The 89th Oscar noms were dominated by Lionsgate’s La La Land, which scored a record-tying 14 nominations today to lead all films. That haul led the studio to an Oscar-nom-high 26 nominations with help from Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge and upstart Western Hell Or High Water (shared with CBS Films) — all three scored marquee Best Picture noms.

Paramount, which was fueled by eight noms from Arrival and four from Denzel Washington’s Fences (both also snagging Best Picture mentions), was second among studios with 19 nominations.

Here are the lists of nominations by film and studio (excluding the Short Films and Documentary Short Subject categories):

NOMS BY FILM

(2 or more)

La La Land – 14

Arrival – 8

Moonlight – 8

Hacksaw Ridge – 6

Lion – 6

Manchester By The Sea – 6

Fences – 4

Hell Or High Water – 4

Hidden Figures – 3

Jackie – 3

Deepwater Horizon – 2

Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them – 2

Florence Foster Jenkins – 2

Kubo And The Two Strings – 2

A Man Called Ove – 2

Moana – 2

Passengers – 2

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 2

NOMS BY STUDIO



Lionsgate – 26

Paramount – 18

A24 – 10

Amazon – 7

Disney – 7

Roadside Attractions – 6

The Weinstein Company – 6

20th Century Fox – 4

CBS Films – 4

Focus Features – 4

Sony Pictures Classics – 4

Warner Bros – 4

Fox Searchlight – 3

Netflix – 3

Sony Pictures – 2

Annapurna – 1

Bleecker Street – 1

Cohen Media Group – 1

ESPN Films – 1

Gkids – 1

HBO Documentary Films – 1

Kino Lorber – 1

Kunhardt Films – 1

Lightyear Entertainment – 1

Magnolia Pictures – 1

Music Box Films – 1

Nordisk Films – 1

The Orchard – 1

Universal – 1