Nominations were held this morning for the 89th Oscars, which will be held February 26 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Check out the noms as they’re unveiled.

Related
Oscar Nominations Live Stream - Watch

Best Picture

ARRIVAL
Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

FENCES
Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

HACKSAW RIDGE
Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

HELL OR HIGH WATER
Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

HIDDEN FIGURES
Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

LA LA LAND
Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

LION
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

MOONLIGHT
Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Directing
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Foreign Language Film

LAND OF MINE
Denmark

A MAN CALLED OVE
Sweden

THE SALESMAN
Iran

TANNA
Australia

TONI ERDMANN
Germany

Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passenger

Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts
Hail, Caesar
La La Land
Passengers

Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Kubo And The Two Strings

Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By The Sea
20th Century Women

Animated Feature Film

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS
Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

MOANA
John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI
Claude Barras and Max Karli

THE RED TURTLE
Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

ZOOTOPIA
Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Cinematography

ARRIVAL
Bradford Young

LA LA LAND
Linus Sandgren

LION
Greig Fraser

MOONLIGHT
James Laxton

SILENCE
Rodrigo Prieto

Costume Design

ALLIED
Joanna Johnston

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Colleen Atwood

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
Consolata Boyle

JACKIE
Madeline Fontaine

LA LA LAND
Mary Zophres

Documentary Feature

FIRE AT SEA
Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO
Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck

LIFE, ANIMATED
Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

13TH
Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Original Song
Audition, La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider And Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi