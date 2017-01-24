Nominations were held this morning for the 89th Oscars, which will be held February 26 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Check out the noms as they’re unveiled.

Best Picture

ARRIVAL

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

FENCES

Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

HACKSAW RIDGE

Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

HIDDEN FIGURES

Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

LA LA LAND

Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

LION

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

MOONLIGHT

Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Foreign Language Film

LAND OF MINE

Denmark

A MAN CALLED OVE

Sweden

THE SALESMAN

Iran

TANNA

Australia

TONI ERDMANN

Germany

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passenger

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts

Hail, Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Kubo And The Two Strings

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By The Sea

20th Century Women

Animated Feature Film

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS

Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

MOANA

John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI

Claude Barras and Max Karli

THE RED TURTLE

Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

ZOOTOPIA

Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Cinematography

ARRIVAL

Bradford Young

LA LA LAND

Linus Sandgren

LION

Greig Fraser

MOONLIGHT

James Laxton

SILENCE

Rodrigo Prieto

Costume Design

ALLIED

Joanna Johnston

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

Colleen Atwood

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

Consolata Boyle

JACKIE

Madeline Fontaine

LA LA LAND

Mary Zophres

Documentary Feature

FIRE AT SEA

Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety and Hébert Peck

LIFE, ANIMATED

Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

13TH

Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Original Song

Audition, La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider And Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi