Film Channel ShortsHD working with Magnolia Pictures will distribute this year’s showcase of Oscar-nominated shorts on 500 screens in North America, Europe and Latin America on Friday, February 10.

In New York, the film will open for a special preview starting Wednesday, February 8. This is the 12th year that the Oscar-nominated shorts have been presented on the big screen. Last year’s lineup grossed $2.8M around the world, nearly doubling the take from just a few years prior. Typically, this annual presentation of Oscar-nominated shorts feasibly makes $1M at the domestic B.O.

Here are this year’s Oscar-nominated shorts:

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM NOMINEES

Ennemis Intérieurs

Director: Sélim Azzazi

Synopsis: In the 1990s, as the Algerian civil war rages and terrorists infiltrate France, a French police officer of Algerian descent conducts a rancorous interview with a French-born Algerian man seeking naturalization.

Country of Origin: France

TRT: 28

Language: French

La Femme et le TGV

Directors: Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Synopsis: Elise has been waving at the express train as it passes by her home every day for three decades. A letter from the train’s conductor begins a correspondence between the two, and when the train is detoured to another route, Elise goes in search of her man.

Country of Origin: Switzerland

TRT: 30

Language: French

Silent Nights

Directors: Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Synopsis: Young Danish woman Inger volunteers at a homeless shelter in Copenhagen, where she meets and falls in love with Kwame, an undocumented immigrant from Ghana. The couple builds a life together, but a devastating secret from Kwame’s past may undermine their happiness.

Country of Origin: Denmark

TRT: 30

Language: Danish | Akan | English

Sing

Directors: Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

Synopsis: Young Zsofi is having a hard time fitting in at her new school, and her distress grows when the choir director treats her cruelly despite her love of singing. Along with her friend Liza, Zsofi investigates the revered teacher in an attempt to reveal her true nature.

Country of Origin: Hungary

TRT: 25

Language: Hungarian

Timecode [pictured in the feature image]

Director: Juanjo Giménez

Synopsis: Parking lot security guard Luna is bored with her uneventful daily routine but a call about a customer complaint leads her to discover how the night guard, Diego, alleviates his boredom. Soon the pair develops a relationship by communicating through the garage’s CCTV footage.

Country of Origin: Spain

TRT: 15

Language: Spanish

ANIMATED SHORT FILM NOMINEES

Blind Vaysha

Directors: Theodore Ushev

Synopsis: Young Vaysha was born with unusual sight: her left eye can see only the past and her right eye can see only the future, while the present is a blind spot. Called “Blind Vaysha” by the people of her village, the girl is tormented by the two realities that she cannot reconcile.

Country of Origin: Canada

TRT: 8

Language: English

Borrowed Time

Directors: Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Synopsis: A sheriff of the Old West returns to the scene of a tragic accident from his past that shaped his life. As memories wash over him, he is engulfed by emotion and must find the strength to carry on with his lifelong quest for redemption.

Country of Origin: Canada

TRT: 8

Language: English

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Directors: Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Synopsis: Hard-living Techno Stypes has been Robert’s best friend since childhood, and over the years, Robert has been amazed by Techno’s ability to sabotage himself. When Techno is hospitalized in China and needs a liver transplant, Robert goes on a wild ride to get him home to Vancouver.

Country of Origin: United Kingdom and Canada

TRT: 35

Language: English

Pearl

Directors: Patrick Osborne

Synopsis: An itinerant musician travels around the country with his young daughter in their old hatchback and juggles his passion for performing with providing his daughter with a stable life. The daughter grows up with a love of music and adventure, and is able to repay her father for nurturing her creativity.

Country of Origin: United States

TRT: 6

Language: English

Piper

Directors: Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Synopsis: Young Piper, a sandpiper hatchling, leaves her nest for the first time to hunt for food but is too scared of the crashing waves to reach the yummy morsels hidden in the sand. After meeting an unusual ally, Piper attempts to face her fears and increase her confidence.

Country of Origin: United States

TRT: 6

Language: English

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM NOMINEES

Extremis

Director: Dan Krauss

Synopsis: At the Intensive Care Unit at Highland Hospital in Oakland, California, palliative care specialist Dr. Jessica Zitter treats terminally ill patients. As she and her team provide the best possible care, they try to help the patients and their loved ones make critical, often heartbreaking decisions.

Country of Origin: United States

TRT: 24

Language: English

4.1 Miles

Director: Daphne Matziaraki

Synopsis: Kyriakos Papadopoulos, a captain in the Greek Coast Guard, is caught in the struggle of refugees fleeing the Middle East and traveling the short distance from the coast of Turkey to the island of Lesbos. Despite having limited resources, the captain and his crew attempt to save lives during the immense humanitarian crisis.

Country of Origin: United States

TRT: 26

Language: Greek | English | Arabic

Joe’s Violin

Directors: Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Synopsis: During a drive to donate musical instruments to public schools, 91-year-old Holocaust survivor Joseph Feingold offers his beloved violin, which he has played for more than 70 years. The instrument goes to the Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls, where young musician Brianna Perez is inspired to become friends with her benefactor.

Country of Origin: United States

TRT: 24

Language: English

Watani: My Homeland

Directors: Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

Synopsis: Four young children live with their mother and father, a Free Syrian Commander, in a warzone in Aleppo, Syria. After their father is captured by ISIS, the children flee with their mother to Goslar, Germany, in a years-long journey that will test them all as they try to find a safe home in a foreign country.

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

TRT: 39

Language: Arabic | English

The White Helmets

Directors: Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Synopsis: In the chaos of war-torn Syria, unarmed and neutral civilian volunteers known as “the white helmets” comb through the rubble after bombings to rescue survivors. Although they have already saved more than 60,000 lives since 2013, these brave first responders continue to place themselves in danger every day.

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

TRT: 41

Language: Arabic | English