If Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda lands the Oscar for “How Far I’ll Go” from his score for Moana, he would be the youngest member of that elite awards circle called EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners. That’s currently a group of 12: Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin and, most recently, at 39, Robert Lopez. Miranda is 37 and also stands to join an even elite-er elite: EGOT winners who also have won the Pulitzer Prize, currently a duet for just two: the late Rodgers and Hamlisch.

“I got the news when I was on lunch break,” Miranda told Deadline today via telephone from London, where he is filming Mary Poppins Returns. “I’d forgotten what time the nominations were and was watching the Australian Open on tape delay when my phone started going nuts.”

Asked whether he’d even processed the idea that the nomination made him an EGOT contender, Miranda said that for him, it wasn’t the most exciting part of today’s announcement. “For me, the thrill is getting to go to the Academy Awards,” he said. “I have no control over whether or not I win. The fun is just going. I’m a big Academy Awards dork. I used to tape and rerun the show over and over, to watch Billy Crystal’s numbers, to get the full-on singing and dancing.”

Miranda’s competition this year includes two Best Song nominations from La La Land, which also boasts a major Broadway connection: “Audition” and “City of Stars” from the film musical were composed by Justin Hurwitz (also nominated for Best Score), with lyrics by the team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Pasek and Paul wrote the score for the biggest hit of the new Broadway season, Dear Evan Hansen, which has been playing to sold-out houses after ecstatic reviews. It’s as sure a bet for a Tony nomination as one could predict. (Side note: Dear Evan Hansen has made a star of young Ben Platt in the title role; his father, Marc Platt, is the producer of La La Land. Talk about a family business.)

Miranda won Grammys for the original Broadway cast albums of his 2008 Broadway musical In the Heights as well as last year’s Hamilton. He’s won three Tony awards and an Emmy for his work on the music and lyrics at the 2013 Tony Awards broadcast.Before signing off, Deadline asked Miranda if fame and fortune had made him consider moving on up from the Washington Heights digs where he and his wife are raising their young son Sebastian.

“Oh, no,” he answered, seemingly shocked at even the mere suggestion. “I’m homesick as we speak. I’m a lifer.”

