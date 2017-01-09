With Paramount’s live-action version of Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson readying for its late-March bow, Lionsgate is getting into the action by teaming with Funimation Films to return the original 1995 anime film to the big screen. The iconic, Mamoru Oshii-directed pic that helped introduce the genre to a wide U.S. audience will hit 110 theaters on February 7-8, the companies said today, with both the original Japanese version with subtitles and the English dub to be offered.

In conjunction with the limited run, Lionsgate also is prepping a deluxe Blu-ray and DVD collector’s edition of the remastered original beginning March 7.

Paramount’s Ghost in the Shell, directed by Rupert Sanders, hits theaters March 31.