Activism must be in the air today. The Orchard and CNN Films acquired North American rights to Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau’s documentary Trophy, which is produced by Lauren Haber, and Julia Nottingham of Pulse Films. Total deal is near $2 million, sources said.

The Orchard will handle all North American rights and CNN gets broadcast rights. International rights are still being brokered. Pic is a provocative exploration of the evolving relationship between big-game hunting and wildlife conservation. It screened today in the U.S. Documentary Competition. The Orchard will release the film later this year on a minimum of 150 screens. Docu covers the hunting for sport of endangered animals from elephants to rhinos and lions, and the film investigates the powerhouse industries of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation. UTA and Submarine repped the film.