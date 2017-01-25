And the Oscar campaign begins. On the heels of its Oscar nom for Best Documentary Feature, Netflix has announced interview special 13th: A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay for premiere on Thursday, January 26.

In the interview, Winfrey probes DuVernay’s filmmaking process, her passion to illuminate the issues around mass criminalization of African Americans, as well as how she aggregated dozens of expert interviews from both sides of the aisle. With the film’s launch during a pivotal political era in the U.S., they also speak to reaction from viewers around the globe, the current state of race relations in America, and DuVernay’s advice for the Trump administration.

Chronicling the history of racial inequality in the United States, 13th examines how the U.S has produced the highest rate of incarceration in the world, with the majority of those imprisoned being African-American. The title refers to the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. 13th premiered at the 2016 New York Film Festival as the first-ever nonfiction work to open the fest; followed by its global launch on Netflix in October 2016.

