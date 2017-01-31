Oprah Winfrey is joining CBS News’ 60 Minutes as a special contributor. She’ll make her first appearance on the Sunday night broadcast this fall.

CBS

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” said Jeff Fager the news magazine’s executive producer. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

“I’ve been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter,” said Winfrey. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Winfrey hosted her award-winning talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years. She went on to found her own production company, Harpo Production, which developed many successful syndicated television programs, including Dr. Phil, The Dr. Oz Show and Rachael Ray, among many others, along with motion pictures under her Harpo Films banner, including the recent award-winning Selma in which she also had a featured role.

In 2011, in partnership with Discovery Communications, Winfrey founded OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and serves as its chairman and CEO. OWN has become one of the fastest growing cable networks for women, achieving its highest rated and most watched year in network history in 2016.