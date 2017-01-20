Open Road Films has promoted Alexa Platt to Chief Financial Officer as Steven Andriuzzo leaves the company to pursue other opportunities. Platt is being promoted from Senior VP of Strategic Planning and Business Development, and will report directly to CEO Tom Ortenberg. The company will replace Platt in Strategic Planning shortly. Said Ortenberg: “Alexa is a top-notch strategist with the relationships, savvy and discipline to navigate complicated fast-paced business deals and long-range plans. It’s a true pleasure to recognize her hard work and financial acumen with this promotion.”

Platt previously was Head of Finance at AwesomenessTV after its acquisition by Dreamworks Animation, where she was responsible for the financial operations and strategic planning for the YouTube Multichannel Network and its joint ventures with DreamworksTV, All Def Digital, and Seventeen MCN. Before that she worked for Open Road, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Worldwide Acquisitions Group, and started at The Weinstein Company.