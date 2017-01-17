Objective Media Group America, the US arm of the All3Media Company Objective Media Group, has named Channel 4 executive Jilly Pearce as EVP. She is tasked with continuing to build OMG America’s portfolio with unscripted and scripted series. Pearce, who will relocate to OMG’s Los Angeles offices in the coming months, succeeds Jimmy Fox, who last week departed his post as EVP at the company to launch his own production company, Main Event Media, has part of All3Media’s Objective Media Group.

Pearce joins from Channel 4 where she was Formats Commissioning Editor, ordering primetime formats across the linear channel and its digital channel E4. Joining in 2013, she has commissioned such series, including Virtually Famous, That’s So Last Century and How’d You Get So Rich? She was part of the commissioning team behind the upcoming Seven Year Switch and the development of Tattoo Fixers, and during her time at the channel has overseen the BAFTA award winning Made In Chelsea.

Previously Pearce was Head of TV for Pulse Films, Executive Producing Sleeping with the Family for MTV and The Inside Job for Channel 4. Prior to this she was MTV Director of Development for four years, before moving to Maverick Television as executive producer where her credits included The Model Agency for Channel 4 and MTV’s Super Sweet 16 World Class.

“Jilly is incredibly smart, determined and creative with commissioning and production experience,” said OMG CEO Layla Smith. “What else could we ask for in the person to lead our American business?” Added All3Media America’s CEO Greg Lipstone, “Jilly brings with her a wealth of international expertise and creative talent. She will undoubtedly hit the ground running and build upon the current success of OMG.”