ABC News has said it will air its final interview with President Obama while he is in office Sunday on This Week.

It will be ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos’ 12th interview with Obama in office. Sunday’s Oval Office sit-down, ABC promises, will include Obama’s views on the transition with President-elect Donald Trump and “the intelligence community’s latest assessment on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election.”

The full interview will be available online at ABCNews.com following This Week with George Stephanopoulos. Also, Good Morning America, Nightline, ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne will air portions of the chat.