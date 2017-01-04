We’ve had President Barack Obama’s final White House interview, final late-night interview, and History said today it will air his most in-depth final TV interview of his presidency at 9 PM January 15. The 44th President: In His Own Words is, the network says, Obama’s firsthand account on his time in office. The two-hour special includes interviews POTUS sat for, both before and after the 2016 presidential election, including a one-on-one TV interview conducted over nearly two hours inside the White House.

The interview airs a week after History debuts Transition of Power: The Presidency, a two-hour special, on January 8.

The 44th President: In His Own Words also includes interviews with members of Obama’s current and former staff, Congress and the press, including Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry, Secretary of Treasury Tim Geithner, Attorney General Eric Holder, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, Senior Adviser Valerie Jarett, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

The 44th President: In His Own Words is produced for History by Texas Crew Productions. David Karabinas, Joshua DuBois and Michelle DuBois serve as executive producers. Russ McCarroll is executive producer for History.