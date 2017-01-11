President Barack Obama’s farewell speech Tuesday that aired live in primetime in the East Coast and on all the major broadcast networks hit biggest for NBC and CNN. In addition to NBC’s 8.91 million viewers and 2.5 rating that topped the Big 4, CNN bested rivals MSNBC and Fox News on the cable side, averaging 3.7 million total viewers from 9-10 PM ET.

The speech from Chicago aired commercial free on the broadcast nets and ran about 50 minutes. On the broadcast ratings about 24 million total viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen’s fast-national numbers.

On cable, CNN was also tops in the 25-54 news demo with 1.46 million viewers. MSNBC finished second overall with 3.21 million viewers and 876,000 in the demo, topping Fox News which drew 2.81 million viewers and 603,ooo.