“Michelle and I, we really have been milking this goodbye thing,” former President Barack Obama said, accurately, today as he began to give yet another speech, not long after President Donald Trump delivered his Inaugural Address.

“So it behooves me to be brief,” he told staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews, as cable news networks attempted to cover Obama while simultaneously covering Trump as he began signing orders immediately after leaving the site of his swearing in. Obama’s speech seemed to catch TV news operations flat-footed, which is understandable, having already covered what he promised would be his swan-song address in Chicago last week.

“When we started on this journey we did so with an abiding faith in the American people and our abiilty to join together and

change the country in ways that would make life better for our kids and grand kids,” Obama began, as news divisions tried to split the baby.

“You proved the power of hope, and throughout this process, Michelle and I have just been your front man and woman. We have been the face, and sometimes the voice, out front on the TV screens and in front of the microphones,” Obama continued, as Trump signed his first bill into law, making it possible for Gen. James Mattis to serve as defense secretary. Congress earlier this month passed the bill that would waive the legal requirement that position be filled by someone out of the miltary for at least seven years; Mattis has been out about two years. Trump signed a slew of other documents, including formal nominations for his Cabinet picks, as congressional leaders from both parties who surrounding him bartered among themselves for the pens with which he signed the various documents.

The Trump drama won out, and news networks eventually broke away from Obama, mid-speech.