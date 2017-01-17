The National Association of Television Program Executives has announced the winners of its third annual Reality Breakthrough Awards, and it certainly is a wide-ranging lot. Among the honorees revealed today at the NATPE conference in Miami were the Oscar-shortlisted O.J.: Made in America as Best Documentary, The Voice as Best Reality Competition and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver as Best Factual Entertainment.
Bob Saget hosted the awards show, where programs and people are honored that “broke through the clutter” in the preceding year as well as becoming part of the cultural conversation and generally altering the expectations of what constitutes a reality program, according to NATPE.
Here is the complete list of winners of the third annual NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards:
Best DOCUMENTARY
O.J.: Made in America
Best DOCUSOAP
Chrisley Knows Best
Best FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best GAME SHOW
Hollywood Game Night
Best REALITY COMPETITION
The Voice
Best REALITY HOST
Steve Harvey
Best REALITY PERSONALITY
Blake Shelton
Best STRUCTURED REALITY
Shark Tank
Best UNSTRUCTURED REALITY
Hard Knocks Hard Knocks
