The National Association of Television Program Executives has announced the winners of its third annual Reality Breakthrough Awards, and it certainly is a wide-ranging lot. Among the honorees revealed today at the NATPE conference in Miami were the Oscar-shortlisted O.J.: Made in America as Best Documentary, The Voice as Best Reality Competition and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver as Best Factual Entertainment.

Bob Saget hosted the awards show, where programs and people are honored that “broke through the clutter” in the preceding year as well as becoming part of the cultural conversation and generally altering the expectations of what constitutes a reality program, according to NATPE.

Here is the complete list of winners of the third annual NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards:

Best DOCUMENTARY

O.J.: Made in America

Best DOCUSOAP

Chrisley Knows Best

Best FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best GAME SHOW

Hollywood Game Night

Best REALITY COMPETITION

The Voice

Best REALITY HOST

Steve Harvey

Best REALITY PERSONALITY

Blake Shelton

Best STRUCTURED REALITY

Shark Tank

Best UNSTRUCTURED REALITY

Hard Knocks Hard Knocks