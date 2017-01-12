Female directors made up 7% of the total of helmers in 2016’s 250 top domestic grossing films, a drop of 2% over 2015. The decline matches the percentage drop of all female directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers who worked on those films, according to a study released today by the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film at San Diego State University.

In all, female employment on the top 250 films was at 17% last year, a 2% drop.

The annual Celluloid Ceiling study analyzed a total of 3,212 women working on those movies during 2016. It found that in that mix 24% were producers, 17% were editors (the only category gain over 2015), 17% were executive producers, 13% were writers and 5% were cinematographers. A full 35% of films employed zero or 1 female in the roles considered, while 2% of films employed zero or 1 male in those roles.

Thee study also broke down figures for the top 100 films and the top 500 films of the year, and included analyses of composers, supervising sound editors and sound designers. Among those results: 3% of composers working on the top 250 films were women.

Read the full study here.