Bleecker Street is staying in business with filmmaker Mark Pellington, and just secured North American distribution rights at the Sundance Film Festival to his new drama Nostalgia, the Alex Ross Perry-penned pic. Jon Hamm, Ellen Burstyn, Catherine Keener, Bruce Dern, Nick Offerman, Amber Tamblyn, John Ortiz, and James LeGros.

The deal comes as Bleecker Street preps the world premiere of Pellington’s The Last Word which stars Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried and bows at Sundance on Tuesday in the Premieres section. It has a March 3 theatrical release staked out.

Nostalgia, meanwhile, follows the lives of people connected through loss and examines the human process of finding love and solace in the artifacts and memories we share with each other. Patton Oswalt, Annalise Basso, Larry Wilmore and Joanna Going co-star.