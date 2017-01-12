Costume Designers Guild this morning has announced the nominees for the 19th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards with La La Land, Rogue One, and Game of Thrones among the 35 hopefuls for the guild’s biggest honors. Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, this year’s ceremony, to be hosted by actress and singer Mandy Moore, will be held February 21 at the Beverly Hilton.

“I am honored to be hosting this year’s ceremony. I’ve always been in awe of my Costume Designers and am especially thrilled to be working with the brilliant Hala Bahmet on our series This Is Us,” said Moore. “I’m excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation.”

As was previously announced, three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award in recognition of her support of Costume Design and creative collaborations with Costume Designers. Meanwhile, legendary Costume Designer Jeffrey Kurland will receive the Career Achievement Award. Illustrator Lois DeArmond will receive the Distinguished Service Award. And finally, Costume Designer Ret Turner, will be posthumously inducted into the Guild’s Hall of Fame.

“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild Local #892. “Costume Design in Film and Television continues to be a major part of the storytelling process. We look forward to celebrating the work of our members, as well as this year’s honorees, at our awards gala on February 21st.”

LACOSTE is returning as the CDGA Presenting Sponsor for the 14th year, with JumpLine producing the event.

The full list of nominees is below:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale

Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Lion – Cappi Ireland

Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips

Excellence in Period Film

The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres

Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

Excellence in Fantasy Film

Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

American Horror Story: Roanoke – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang

Empire – Paolo Nieddu

Grace & Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

House of Cards – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris

Transparent – Marie Schley

Outstanding Period Television Series

The Crown – Michele Clapton

Penny Dreadful – Gabriella Pescucci

Stranger Things, Series – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska

Westworld, Pilot – Trish Summerville

Westworld, Series – Ane Crabtree

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton, April Ferry

The Man in the High Castle – J.R. Hawbaker

Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro

Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm

The Walking Dead – Eulyn C. Womble

Excellence in Short Form Design

Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World – Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes

H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart