Costume Designers Guild this morning has announced the nominees for the 19th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards with La La Land, Rogue One, and Game of Thrones among the 35 hopefuls for the guild’s biggest honors. Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, this year’s ceremony, to be hosted by actress and singer Mandy Moore, will be held February 21 at the Beverly Hilton.
“I am honored to be hosting this year’s ceremony. I’ve always been in awe of my Costume Designers and am especially thrilled to be working with the brilliant Hala Bahmet on our series This Is Us,” said Moore. “I’m excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation.”
As was previously announced, three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep will receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award in recognition of her support of Costume Design and creative collaborations with Costume Designers. Meanwhile, legendary Costume Designer Jeffrey Kurland will receive the Career Achievement Award. Illustrator Lois DeArmond will receive the Distinguished Service Award. And finally, Costume Designer Ret Turner, will be posthumously inducted into the Guild’s Hall of Fame.
“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild Local #892. “Costume Design in Film and Television continues to be a major part of the storytelling process. We look forward to celebrating the work of our members, as well as this year’s honorees, at our awards gala on February 21st.”
LACOSTE is returning as the CDGA Presenting Sponsor for the 14th year, with JumpLine producing the event.
The full list of nominees is below:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale
Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Lion – Cappi Ireland
Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips
Excellence in Period Film
The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres
Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
Excellence in Fantasy Film
Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion
Outstanding Contemporary Television Series
American Horror Story: Roanoke – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang
Empire – Paolo Nieddu
Grace & Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger
House of Cards – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris
Transparent – Marie Schley
Outstanding Period Television Series
The Crown – Michele Clapton
Penny Dreadful – Gabriella Pescucci
Stranger Things, Series – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska
Westworld, Pilot – Trish Summerville
Westworld, Series – Ane Crabtree
Outstanding Fantasy Television Series
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton, April Ferry
The Man in the High Castle – J.R. Hawbaker
Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro
Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm
The Walking Dead – Eulyn C. Womble
Excellence in Short Form Design
Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund
Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World – Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel
Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes
H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero
Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart
