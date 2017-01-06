Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force has hired its first dedicated TV executive, appointing Nellie Reed as SVP, television. Reed will oversee Color Force’s current television production slate as well as the buying and development of future projects, reporting to Jacobson and Simpson.

FX

Reed’s appointment comes on the heels of eight-year-old Color Force’s first TV series, the Ryan Murphy-helmed The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, which delivered big ratings, landed in the pop-culture zeitgeist and received 22 Emmy Award nominations, winning nine trophies, including Best Limited Series, shared by executive producers Murphy, Jacobson and Simpson. Color Force, along with Murphy, is currently in pre-production on a second and third installments of the limited series for FX and Fox 21 TV Studios. Color Force also is in development on a series based on Bryan K. Vaughan’s iconic graphic novel Y: The Last Man for FX. The project falls under Color Force’s overall deal with FX Productions.

Reed most recently ran the television department of Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan’s Free Association. While there, she developed Iron Fisting which is currently in production with A24 and Rhys Thomas, and multiple projects under the company’s first look deal with MRC including Property (based on the Valerie Martin novel with Hilary Seitz and Steve Crystal writing and Don Cheadle directing) and Green with Jack and Harry Williams (The Missing). In addition, she developed and sold original ideas from writers Seth Hoffman and Nancy Oliver to AMC and the Untitled Marja Lewis Ryan project to HBO. Prior to joining Free Association, Reed was head of development for David Goyer’s Phantom Four Films where she oversaw both TV and film. Her credits there included Constantine for NBC and Da Vinci’s Demons for Starz, as well as the feature films Sandman, Somacell and The Breach.

“We first met Nellie and were wowed by her when she was working with David Goyer,” said Jacobson and Simpson who had been looking for the right person to run their TV operation for awhile. “We have always been impressed by her ideas and talent relationships and we are thrilled to make her a cornerstone of our expanding television business.”