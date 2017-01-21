Management 360 has brought in Nils Larsen to be a manager in its talent department. Larsen spent the past six years at Principato-Young Entertainment, after the company acquired his management company Elements Entertainment. His strong suit is finding upcoming talent, and his client list includes Shailene Woodley, (Divergent, Fault In Our Stars), Nick Robinson (Jurassic World, Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max, Gods of Egypt), Ross Lynch (Disney’s Austin & Ally, Teen Beach Movie), Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time), Jessica Rothe (Valley Girl, La La Land), and Liam James (The Way, Way Back, The Family), all of whom are expected to join him in the move. “We are thrilled to welcome Nils to 360 and are confident that his keen eye for talent and excellent reputation in the community will be a great asset to our team,” said the partnership in a statement.