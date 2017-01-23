Lauren Blumenfeld (Doubt) and Don Fanelli (Orange Is The New Black, 30 Rock) who recurred on Season 1 of Pop’s comedy series Nightcap have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

Blumenfeld plays Penny Jones, assistant to head talent producer Staci (Ali Wentworth). Penny is loyal to a fault, single and idolizes Staci. Although plagued by a myriad of health concerns and unusual issues, she would never miss a day of work because her job and her relationship with Staci are her everything.

Fanelli is Todd Mitchell, Jimmy’s childhood best friend. Todd doesn’t have a clear cut position on Nightcap besides being Jimmy’s oldest friend, but that doesn’t stop him from acting as an unofficial producer/writer/ambassador, and sticking his nose wherever he can (even if it’s unwanted). Consistently cheerful and constantly irritating Staci with his obliviousness, he is ever present but hard to hate.

Nightcap, from Lionsgate, is about a late-night TV talent booker who deals with A-list celebrities, and has set a number of big-name guests to appear.

The series is produced by Lionsgate, Dakota Pictures and Trout the Dog Productions. Wentworth, Tom Brunelle (Chelsea Lately, After Lately) and Brad Wollack (Chelsea Lately, After Lately) of Free 90 Media, Troy Miller (Deadbeat, Flight of the Conchords), and Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins and Craig Shepherd of Zero Point Zero Production serve as Executive Producers.

Blumenfeld is repped by Stewart Talent and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Fanelli is repped by APA, Principato-Young Entertainment, and Ginsburg Daniels.