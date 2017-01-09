EXCLUSIVE: The Weinstein Company is in early talks with Nicole Kidman and Amara Karan to join Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart in the Neil Burger-directed remake of the French smash hit The Intouchables. It makes sense that TWC would want to get back into business with Kidman; she was in contention for a Golden Globe last night for Lion, which has emerged as an award season. Karan’s deal is all but done; she is coming off the acclaimed HBO limited series The Night Of.

A fresh take on the original concept, The Intouchables script is by Jon Hartmere. The original French language film grossed $416 million overseas, and $10 million domestic. Pic told the true story of an aristocrat (Francois Cluzet) who, after being paralyzed in a hang-gliding accident, hires a young man (Omar Sy) from the projects to be his caretaker. The original film was directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano. Kidman would play the role of Yvonne, played in the original by Anne Le Ny, while Karan will play Maggie, the role that Audrey Fleurot played in the original.

