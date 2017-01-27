Nicolas Cage is in negotiations to star in Millennium/Nu Image’s 211 for writer-director York Alex Shackleton, which is scheduled to start production in Bulgaria in March. The story is about a bank robbery with a good cop (Cage) trying to thwart the heist. In police code, 211 means robbery in progress. The project will be filmed in Nu Boyana Studios, which is owned by Avi Lerner.

The film is being produced by Jonathan Yunger and Jeffrey Greenstein with executive producers Yariv Lerner, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Scott Karp.

Cage, who has at least six films for Millennium over the years, has a number of films in the can, including Vengeance: A Love Story, The Humanity Bureau and then Mom and Dad. The guy never stops working, it seems. 211 was first reported in the Bulgarian press.

Karp reps York at the Syndicate and has been developing the project with his client for about three years. Cage is repped by CAA, Link Entertainment and attorney Jake Bloom.