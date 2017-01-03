Comedians and Broadway teammates Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have been tapped to co-host the Film Independent Spirit Awards next month. The duo, who co-created, co-wrote and co-star in the now-running Broadway show Oh, Hello On Broadway, are the latest in the trend of the past couple of years to have a duo host the Spirits — last year, SNL‘s Kate McKinnon and Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani did the honors.

The 2017 Spirit Awards are set for February 25 on the beach in Santa Monica to be broadcast live on IFC.

Oh, Hello On Broadway just broke a record at the Lyceum Theatre where it is playing, grossed $911,602 over nine performances the week ending January 2. Alex Timbers directs the show, which after a pair of extensions ends its run January 22. It features the pair as alter egos Gil and George hosting an acclaimed cable-access show Too Much Tuna with loads of surprise guests joining them each night.

“From film to television to Broadway, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have been almost everywhere – and now their world domination will be complete when they host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “We couldn’t think of two smarter, funnier people to host our show, and look forward to having them on the beach on Saturday, February 25.”

Kroll also is fully in the awards-season mix this year with roles in Jeff Nichols’ Loving and as Gunter the pig in Sing. Mulaney recently released his stand-up special The Comeback Kid on Netflix which earned an Emmy nom this year for writing. He currently writes for IFC’s Documentary Now and for Netflix’s Big Mouth.