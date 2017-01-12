EXCLUSIVE: Nick D’Angelo, who worked at Fox 2000 for 13 years, most recently as VP of production, has joined finance and production company Cristal Pictures as EVP, Production. He will report to Cristal President Scott Einbinder. D’Angelo will oversee development and production of all film projects at his new company. While at Fox 2000, D’Angelo worked on a number of major franchises, including Alvin and the Chipmunks, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and The Chronicles of Narnia.

Cristal was recently founded and bankrolled by China’s East Light Media to finance and produce mid-to-high budgeted, English-language motion pictures for domestic and global theatrical distribution with specific appeal to the Chinese marketplace. Cristal co-financed and co-produced Millennium Films’ Hitman’s Bodyguard, an action-comedy in post-production starring Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds, Samuel Jackson , Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek.

East Light is a Beijing and Hong Kong-based media entertainment company with core businesses in film financing, production, distribution, marketing and talent management. It was founded and is headed by producer and film financier Chris Liu. Earlier this year Liu bankrolled Cristal to finance or co-finance and produce or co-produce English language film projects. For its launch and support of Cristal’s long-term business plan, East Light has additionally raised significant equity from several China, Hong Kong and South East Asian-based investors.

D’Angelo and Cristal’s Los Angeles-based team will work closely with East Light’s Beijing team to develop filmed entertainment content that will play in both markets.