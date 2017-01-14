During the network’s TCA presentation this morning, TruTV announced it has ordered pilot presentations for two new shows: the comedy competition series Smart, Funny and Black from creator Amanda Seales, and Apocalypse Video, a deep dive into found footage hosted by Judah Friedlander.

From creator Amanda Seales (Insecure, truTV’s Greatest Ever) Smart, Funny and Black is a comedic social commentary show based on Seales’ monthly live comedy show of the same name. In the show, Seales challenges comics, and comedy writers and producers, to compete in various games that test their knowledge, taste, and understanding of current and historical black popular culture. Each episode will see one winner crowned and their portrait added to the wall of the “Illustrious League of Master Blacksperts.” Produced by Main Event Media and All3Media America with Seales, Jimmy Fox and Greg Lipstone executive-producing.

Hosted by Judah Friedlander who executive produces alongside Dave Kneebone, as well as Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher from Found Footage Festival, Apocalypse Video looks into the weird and interesting world of found footage from different eras. It’s produced by Abso Lutely Productions.

The upcoming show premiere dates are below:

The 12-episode first season of Upscale with Prentice Penny premieres Tuesday, March 21, at 10pm ET/PT. See the trailer below.

Talk Show the Game Show, from Comedian Guy Branum (The Mindy Project, Chelsea Lately) premieres Wednesday, April 5, at 10pm ET/PT.

The 10-episode first season of I’m Sorry, created by and starring Andrea Savage (Veep, Episodes, Sleeping with Other People), premieres Wednesday, June 21, at 10pm ET/PT. See the first clip below.