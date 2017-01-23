Stacey Sargeant has been cast in the Netflix original film Come Sunday, joining Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Sheen, Keith Stanfield and Condola Rashad. Based on a 2005 The American Life radio episode, the film adaptation is directed by Joshua Marston with a script by Marcus Hinchey. It is true story of a renowned evangelical minister Carlton Pearson (Ejiofor), who stirs up controversy with his revelation that there is no hell. Sargeant plays Nicky Brown, a working single mother, Carlton’s assistant, and one of the few members of the church to stick by him. Endgame Entertainment’s James. D Stern is producing alongside This American Life‘s Ira Glass and Alissa Shipp. Sargeant, repped by The Katz Company, has had guest stints on shows like Elementary and The Blacklist.

REX/Shutterstock

Joseph Ferrante has boarded the Brad Furman-directed crime thriller LAbyrinth, which stars Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker and follows the investigation that is sparked with the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. Ferrante plays Detective Snow in the film, adapted by Christian Contreras based on Randall Sullivan’s book. Miriam Segal of Good Films is producing and Open Road Films and Miramax are co-producing. Repped by Imperium 7 Talent Agency, Ferrante’s past credits include TNT’s Animal Kingdom and 2 Broke Girls.