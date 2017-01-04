Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Kitty Green’s documentary Casting JonBenet, which will world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film will launch on Netflix and in limited theatrical release this spring.

Casting JonBenet is a sly and stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case, the still unsolved death of six-year-old American beauty queen, JonBenet Ramsey. After years of media speculation and public fascination, audiences are presented with a documentary hybrid examining the macabre legacy of this tiny starlet. Over 15 months, the filmmakers traveled to the Ramseys’ Colorado hometown to elicit responses, reflections and even performances from the local community. The film examines how the crime and its resulting mythologies have shaped the attitudes and behavior of successive generations of parents and children.

Casting JonBenet was produced by Green (Ukraine is Not a Brothel; The Face of Ukraine: Casting Oksana Baiul) Scott Macaulay (Raising Victor Vargas; Gummo) and James Schamus (Brokeback Mountain; The Ice Storm) The film was financed by Meridian Entertainment through its production deal with Schamus’s Symbolic Exchange, with additional support from Screen Australia, Film Victoria, the Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program, Cinereach, Rooftop Films and Garbo NYC. Casting JonBenet is a Forensic Films/Matricide Pictures/Symbolic Exchange production.