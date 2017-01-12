Netflix has released the first official trailer from its original movie iBoy starring Bill Milner (X-Men: First Class, Son of Rambow) and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones).

Directed by Adam Randall, story follows an average teenager whose world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers. With these new powers he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also assaulted his best friend Lucy (Williams).

Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear also star. It’s produced by Gail Mutrux, Nate Bolotin, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh.

Netflix is launching iBoy in all of its territories on January 27.