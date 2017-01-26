NBCUniversal Telemundo is launching its first feature film operation geared towards the growing U.S. Hispanic market and has set Eva Longoria starrer Lowriders as its first project to kick off the new venture.

Dubbed Telemundo Films, the new business strand will be led by Luis Silberwasser, president of Telemundo network, and will operate under Telemundo Studios. The aim will be to develop, produce and market feature films in English and Spanish for Hispanic audiences.

Lowriders will see Telemundo Films team with Imagine Entertainment, Blumhouse Productions’ BH Tilt and Universal Pictures. Longoria stars in the pic alongside Demian Bichir, Melissa Benoist, Theo Rossi, Tony Revolori and Gabriel Chavarria.

Richard de Montreuil directs the project, which is set against the vibrant backdrop of East Los Angeles’ near-spiritual car culture. It follows the story of Danny, a talented young street artist caught between the lowrider world inhabited by his old-school father and ex-con brother and the adrenaline-fueled outlet that defines his self-expression. Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum produce.

“Telemundo Films will allow us to leverage our expertise to expand our entertainment business into a new genre of storytelling,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are excited to kick off this new venture in partnership with Imagine, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures and look forward to working with them to serve the vibrant movie-going Hispanic market.”

Lowriders is set for a May 12 U.S. release date.