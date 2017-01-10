Alan Wurtzel is transitioning from his role as NBC’s president of research and development to a senior advisory role at the network.

The move was announced today in an internal memo to staff from Jeff Bader, NBC’s president of program planning, strategy and research. Going forward, Wurtzel’s research team will now report to Bader’s group which will oversee the research functions for all entertainment programming at NBC network and the Universal Television studios. Program and ad standards teams will report Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports.

In his note to staff, Bader noted that Wurtzel “pioneered research and measurement initiatives that have not only changed our company, but have also had a large impact on the industry as a whole.” Among his accomplishments, Wurtzel spearheaded the creation of the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, a joint effort by content providers, agencies and advertisers to find new ways to measure audiences across traditional and new media. Wurtzel also developed the Total Audience Measurement Index or TAMi, a first-of-its-kind method designed to measure the total exposure to any one program across multiple media platforms.

Wurtzel last year completed the development and construction of the NBCU Media Research Lab research facility located in the Orlando theme park.

Bader also injected a personal message, noting that Wurtzel gave him his first job in network television in 1988 when he was hired as a research analyst at ABC. In thanking Wurtzel, Bader wrote, “I think it’s safe to say that NBCU would not be the thought-leader in research that we are today were it not for him.”