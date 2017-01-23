NBC has given a pilot order to Reverie, a drama from the Extant team of creator Mickey Fisher and Amblin TV.

Like Extant, Reverie originated as a spec. Penned by Fisher, it is described as a grounded and dramatic thriller about a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences. Fisher executive produces with fellow Extant executive producers, his manager Brooklyn Weaver and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Universal TV produces with Amblin.

Fisher was an unknown writer when sci-fi spec Extant won an online screenwriting contest and was picked up by Amblin TV, sparking a bidding war before landing at CBS with a straight-to-series order with Halle Berry signing on to star.

Similarly, Fisher sent the first draft of Reverie to Frank and Falvey, who boarded the project to develop and produce the script. It was taken out to the marketplace during pitch season, garnering interest from multiple networks and ultimately landing at NBC.

On broadcast, Amblin TV has new CBS drama Bull, which has received a full-season order.

This is NBC’s third drama pilot this season, joining Good Girls and For God and Country. The network is looking to pick up fewer hourlong pilots this seasons, as few as five or six.